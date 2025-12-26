Left Menu

Delhi Police files chargesheet against key aide of gangster Kapil Sangwan

He is a listed bad character at Jafarpur police station and has at least seven previous criminal cases, including murder and bootlegging, DCP Indora said.Yadav is also named in several recent cases, including a threat to a plot owner in Gurugram, a murder case in west Delhi where he supplied weapons to shooters and an extortion case in Najafgarh.The Crime Branch filed the chargesheet in the court court following the completion of the investigation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 16:43 IST
Delhi Police files chargesheet against key aide of gangster Kapil Sangwan
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has filed a chargesheet against a key member of the gang led by fugitive gangster Kapil Sangwan, alias Nandu, officials said on Friday.

The chargesheet was filed against Manoj Yadav, alias Kaira, a close associate of the gangster. Yadav was previously arrested under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and is judicial custody.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Harsh Indora said the action is part of an intensified crackdown on organised crime networks operating in the national capital and neighbouring states.

According to the officer, Yadav played a crucial role in providing sensitive information about businessmen and other potential targets to the gang for extortion. He was also responsible for arranging illegal weapons for shooters hired by the syndicate.

Yadav was arrested on October 7 in a case registered at the Crime Branch police station. During the investigation, police traced his links to several criminal activities allegedly carried out at the direction of the syndicate's leadership.

According to police, the syndicate's criminal activities have evolved from revenge killings and armed robberies between 2015 and 2016 to organised extortion rackets, targeted shootings and contract killings between 2021 and 2024.

''Yadav, who initially operated as a bootlegger in the Najafgarh area, joined the gang to eliminate rivals and establish dominance. He is a listed bad character at Jafarpur police station and has at least seven previous criminal cases, including murder and bootlegging,'' DCP Indora said.

Yadav is also named in several recent cases, including a threat to a plot owner in Gurugram, a murder case in west Delhi where he supplied weapons to shooters and an extortion case in Najafgarh.

''The Crime Branch filed the chargesheet in the court court following the completion of the investigation. Further probes are underway to identify and arrest other members of the syndicate,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi govt considering revival of shared taxi rides to curb pollution

Delhi govt considering revival of shared taxi rides to curb pollution

 India
2
Centre simplifies coal mine approvals by empowering company boards

Centre simplifies coal mine approvals by empowering company boards

 India
3
Palestinian man kills 2 in car-ramming, stabbing attack in northern Israel, police say

Palestinian man kills 2 in car-ramming, stabbing attack in northern Israel, ...

 Israel
4
Schoolboy run over by car in UP's Kushinagar

Schoolboy run over by car in UP's Kushinagar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025