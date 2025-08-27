Kolkata Metro Unveils Cutting-Edge TETRA Communication System

Kolkata Metro Railway has implemented the advanced TETRA (Terrestrial Trunked Radio) communication system across the Blue and Yellow Lines. This significant enhancement aims to bolster emergency response and passenger safety by providing robust communication coverage.

The system, unveiled by Metro Railway General Manager P Uday Kumar Reddy, includes fixed stations, vehicle units, and handheld radios, and offers reliable coverage in underground and surface areas. This development represents a technological milestone for Kolkata Metro's operations, particularly in emergency response scenarios.

The new system integrates with existing systems on the Purple and Orange Lines, creating a unified communication platform across all operational Metro lines. This integration ensures seamless, end-to-end connectivity, crucial for train operations, emergency management, and monitoring across Kolkata Metro's network.