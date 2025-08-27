Left Menu

India's Railway Expansion: Boosting Connectivity and Cutting Costs

The Indian government, led by PM Narendra Modi, approved four railway projects worth Rs 12,328 crore. These projects aim to enhance connectivity, decrease logistics costs, and reduce oil dependence. They will expand the railway network by 565 km, create jobs, and minimize CO2 emissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 21:42 IST
India's Railway Expansion: Boosting Connectivity and Cutting Costs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Union Cabinet has greenlit four ambitious railway projects, collectively costing Rs 12,328 crore, as announced in a government press release. The comprehensive initiative aims to bolster connectivity, cut logistics expenses, and reduce oil import dependence.

Key amongst these projects is the establishment of new rail lines connecting strategic locations like Deshalpar-Hajipir-Luna and Vayor-Lakhpat. Further, the doubling of the Furkating-New Tinsukia line and new tracks in Gujarat will significantly lower CO2 emissions while generating an estimated 251 lakh human-days of employment.

The overarching scheme is a part of the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan, focusing on integrated multi-modal connectivity. By improving freight flow of essential materials like coal, cement, and agricultural commodities, these projects promise to transform transport logistics across 13 districts in Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar, and Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Major Bust: Counterfeit Medicine Racket Unveiled in Agra

Major Bust: Counterfeit Medicine Racket Unveiled in Agra

 India
2
Ukraine Leverages Battlefield Data to Strengthen Alliances

Ukraine Leverages Battlefield Data to Strengthen Alliances

 Global
3
Germany's Fresh Faces & Renewed Hope for World Cup Qualifiers

Germany's Fresh Faces & Renewed Hope for World Cup Qualifiers

 Germany
4
Death toll in Virar building collapse near Mumbai rises to 12 after six persons succumb to injuries: officials.

Death toll in Virar building collapse near Mumbai rises to 12 after six pers...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025