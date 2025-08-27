India's Railway Expansion: Boosting Connectivity and Cutting Costs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Union Cabinet has greenlit four ambitious railway projects, collectively costing Rs 12,328 crore, as announced in a government press release. The comprehensive initiative aims to bolster connectivity, cut logistics expenses, and reduce oil import dependence.

Key amongst these projects is the establishment of new rail lines connecting strategic locations like Deshalpar-Hajipir-Luna and Vayor-Lakhpat. Further, the doubling of the Furkating-New Tinsukia line and new tracks in Gujarat will significantly lower CO2 emissions while generating an estimated 251 lakh human-days of employment.

The overarching scheme is a part of the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan, focusing on integrated multi-modal connectivity. By improving freight flow of essential materials like coal, cement, and agricultural commodities, these projects promise to transform transport logistics across 13 districts in Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar, and Assam.

