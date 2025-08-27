Maharashtra Mulls Increasing Work Hours: Balancing Flexibility and Global Standards

The Maharashtra government is weighing a proposal to extend maximum daily working hours for private sector employees from nine to ten hours, announced Labour Minister Akash Fundkar on Wednesday.

The initiative, aiming to introduce workplace flexibility and align state labor laws with international norms, was presented to the state cabinet in Mumbai. The proposal entails revising the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments Act, 2017, which governs working hours in various businesses across the state.

Minister Fundkar highlighted that the draft is still under deliberation, with no final decision made. The proposal, suggesting permissible overtime increases and mandatory breaks, aspires to address employee concerns and create an improved work environment, especially for women.

(With inputs from agencies.)