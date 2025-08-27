Left Menu

Maharashtra Mulls Increasing Work Hours: Balancing Flexibility and Global Standards

The Maharashtra government is considering extending the maximum daily working hours for private sector employees from nine to ten hours. This proposal aims to introduce flexibility and align state labor laws with international practices, under review by the state cabinet. No final decision has been made yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-08-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 21:56 IST
Maharashtra Mulls Increasing Work Hours: Balancing Flexibility and Global Standards
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government is weighing a proposal to extend maximum daily working hours for private sector employees from nine to ten hours, announced Labour Minister Akash Fundkar on Wednesday.

The initiative, aiming to introduce workplace flexibility and align state labor laws with international norms, was presented to the state cabinet in Mumbai. The proposal entails revising the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments Act, 2017, which governs working hours in various businesses across the state.

Minister Fundkar highlighted that the draft is still under deliberation, with no final decision made. The proposal, suggesting permissible overtime increases and mandatory breaks, aspires to address employee concerns and create an improved work environment, especially for women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Major Bust: Counterfeit Medicine Racket Unveiled in Agra

Major Bust: Counterfeit Medicine Racket Unveiled in Agra

 India
2
Ukraine Leverages Battlefield Data to Strengthen Alliances

Ukraine Leverages Battlefield Data to Strengthen Alliances

 Global
3
Germany's Fresh Faces & Renewed Hope for World Cup Qualifiers

Germany's Fresh Faces & Renewed Hope for World Cup Qualifiers

 Germany
4
Death toll in Virar building collapse near Mumbai rises to 12 after six persons succumb to injuries: officials.

Death toll in Virar building collapse near Mumbai rises to 12 after six pers...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025