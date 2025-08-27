Left Menu

Turbulent Skies: Decline in Domestic Air Travel Amidst Crisis

Domestic air passenger traffic in India dropped by 2.94% year-on-year in July 2025, reaching 1.26 crore, influenced by the fatal Air India crash in June. IndiGo retained its market leadership despite a slight decrease, while Air India reduced its fleet capacity to ensure safety, affecting its market share.

Updated: 27-08-2025 22:12 IST
Turbulent Skies: Decline in Domestic Air Travel Amidst Crisis
Indian domestic air passenger traffic experienced a 2.94% decline year-on-year in July, according to newly released official data. This drop corresponds with the aftermath of the tragic Air India plane crash in June, which claimed the lives of 260 individuals.

In July 2024, Indian carriers had transported 1.29 crore passengers domestically, per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. On a month-to-month comparison, Air India Group saw a 1% market share loss, carrying 33.08 lakh passengers in July.

In contrast, IndiGo saw its market share rise to 65.2% during the same period. However, it reported fewer passengers month-on-month, with 82.15 lakh in July versus 87.74 lakh in June 2025. Other carriers like Akasa Air and SpiceJet noted minor increases in market share, with load factors slightly dropping across major airlines.

