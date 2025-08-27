Turbulent Skies: Decline in Domestic Air Travel Amidst Crisis

Indian domestic air passenger traffic experienced a 2.94% decline year-on-year in July, according to newly released official data. This drop corresponds with the aftermath of the tragic Air India plane crash in June, which claimed the lives of 260 individuals.

In July 2024, Indian carriers had transported 1.29 crore passengers domestically, per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. On a month-to-month comparison, Air India Group saw a 1% market share loss, carrying 33.08 lakh passengers in July.

In contrast, IndiGo saw its market share rise to 65.2% during the same period. However, it reported fewer passengers month-on-month, with 82.15 lakh in July versus 87.74 lakh in June 2025. Other carriers like Akasa Air and SpiceJet noted minor increases in market share, with load factors slightly dropping across major airlines.

