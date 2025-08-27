Unveiling a Rs 115 Crore Export Fraud: Inside the DRI's Major Bust

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has made a significant breakthrough in exposing a Rs 115 crore fraud orchestrated by a cunning syndicate.

A Mumbai-based individual, identified as the 'mastermind', and a customs broker have been apprehended for exploiting export incentives through fictitious identities.

The investigation revealed that low-quality garments were overvalued and exported to African countries, resulting in fraudulent duty drawback and RoSCTL benefits. Efforts to uncover all involved entities continue.