Adani Group Achieves Record-Breaking Financial Performance in TTM June 2025

Adani Group announced a remarkable financial milestone, reporting a record EBITDA exceeding Rs 90,000 crore for the Trailing Twelve Months (TTM) ending June 2025. This achievement was bolstered by robust growth across key business sectors, particularly in its incubated entities.

The conglomerate's diverse portfolio saw a 10% year-on-year increase in EBITDA, growing to an unprecedented Rs 90,572 crore. Adani cited substantial contributions from key segments, including Adani Green Energy and Adani Ports & SEZ, highlighting the group's strong infrastructure base.

Furthermore, the group's fiscal foundation remains solid, with a low global leverage level and strong liquidity position. With impressive operational expansions and strategic investments, Adani Group is poised to continue its ambitious growth trajectory in the coming fiscal years.