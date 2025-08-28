Left Menu

Kamal Haasan's Call for Economic Self-Reliance Amid US Tariff Challenge

Kamal Haasan urges immediate government intervention in response to the US government's 50% tariff on Indian exporters. Emphasizing strategic self-reliance, Haasan calls for expanded credit lines, moratoriums, and new market entries to fortify India's economic sovereignty and minimize impacts on key sectors including textiles and energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-08-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 12:07 IST
Kamal Haasan, founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam party, has voiced strong opposition to the US government's 50% tariff on Indian exporters, labeling it as a threat to the country's economic sovereignty. He calls on both central and state governments to respond with urgency to safeguard livelihoods.

To provide immediate relief, Haasan proposed a two-year moratorium on MSME loan repayments and the creation of a special emergency credit line. He also urged for the reestablishment of low-interest export credits and prompt processing of pending refunds, alongside other measures to support affected export lines.

Highlighting the opportunity for long-term economic strategy, Haasan encouraged India to secure its place in global supply chains of the future. His statement advocates for entering new markets and reducing reliance on external economies through a decade-long mission of economic enhancement.

