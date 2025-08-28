Tanzania Launches TANIPAC to Tackle Aflatoxin, Boost Food Safety and Exports

The Government of Tanzania, in collaboration with the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Global Agriculture Food Security Program (GAFSP), has launched the Tanzania Initiative for Preventing Aflatoxin Contamination (TANIPAC) — a groundbreaking project aimed at safeguarding food security, improving public health, and strengthening the competitiveness of Tanzania’s agricultural exports.

The official launch took place in Dodoma, presided over by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, and attended by government officials, international development partners, farmer cooperatives, and representatives from multilateral institutions. The ceremony featured demonstrations of best practices in post-harvest handling and aflatoxin prevention techniques, underscoring the initiative’s practical impact on farmers’ livelihoods.

What is Aflatoxin and Why It Matters

Aflatoxin is a highly toxic compound produced by molds (Aspergillus species) that can contaminate staple crops such as maize, groundnuts, and rice. Long-term exposure to aflatoxin poses severe health risks, including liver cancer, immune suppression, and stunted growth in children. In addition, aflatoxin contamination is a major barrier to agricultural trade, as contaminated crops are rejected in both regional and international markets.

Tanzania, where maize and groundnuts are vital staples, has faced repeated challenges with aflatoxin outbreaks, resulting in food losses, reduced farmer incomes, and reputational risks in export markets.

Multi-Partner Investment in Food Safety

TANIPAC is financed through a tripartite partnership:

African Development Bank: US$9.2 million

Global Agriculture Food Security Program (GAFSP): US$20 million

Government of Tanzania: US$34 million

This collective investment of over US$63 million represents one of the largest coordinated efforts to address aflatoxin contamination in Africa.

President Hassan: Food Safety as an Economic Imperative

Speaking at the launch, President Hassan emphasized the project’s significance for both health and economic development:

“We cannot talk about food security without food safety. TANIPAC is not just a health intervention—it is an economic imperative. Our farmers deserve the tools and knowledge to produce safe, high-quality crops. With TANIPAC, we are empowering them to meet both domestic and international standards.”

Transforming Agricultural Livelihoods

Launched in 2019, TANIPAC has been rolled out across 18 councils on the mainland and 2 councils in Zanzibar, focusing on infrastructure development, laboratory strengthening, farmer training, and awareness campaigns.

The initiative will benefit over 60,000 farmers through:

Modern storage technologies such as metal silos and solar dryers.

Essential tools including moisture meters to monitor crop safety.

Training in aflatoxin prevention techniques and post-harvest handling.

Strengthened laboratory infrastructure to improve testing and certification of safe food products.

By reducing contamination, the project enables farmers to access higher-value domestic, regional, and international markets, ultimately boosting incomes while ensuring safer food for local communities.

Development Partners Applaud Landmark Initiative

Philip Boahen, Lead Partnership and Coordinator of GAFSP at the AfDB, praised TANIPAC as a model for Africa:

“TANIPAC is a landmark initiative demonstrating how strategic investment in food safety can transform livelihoods. By equipping farmers with modern storage technologies and practical training, we are not just preventing aflatoxin contamination—we are opening doors to higher-value markets, increased incomes, and healthier communities across Tanzania.”

Clepin Josephat, Coordinator of TANIPAC at Tanzania’s Ministry of Agriculture, said the launch was the culmination of years of preparation:

“The launch of TANIPAC represents years of planning, coordination, and commitment to safeguard Tanzanian crops. This project ensures that what is harvested in the fields can confidently reach both local tables and international markets.”

Supporting National Development Goals

The initiative directly aligns with Tanzania’s Development Vision 2025 and the country’s Five-Year Development Plan, reinforcing national ambitions to lead in food safety, nutrition, and agricultural trade across East Africa.

By linking improved food safety with economic growth, TANIPAC demonstrates how public health, agriculture, and trade priorities can be effectively integrated.

Looking Ahead

With farmers now receiving tools, training, and institutional support, TANIPAC is expected to set a regional benchmark for addressing aflatoxin challenges. Beyond safeguarding Tanzania’s agricultural reputation, the project promises to strengthen public health outcomes, reduce post-harvest losses, and secure the country’s position as a leader in safe, export-ready agricultural products.