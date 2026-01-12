Left Menu

Punjab Police Crack Kabaddi Player Murder Case

The Anti-Gangster Task Force of Punjab Police arrested two shooters and an accomplice linked to the murder of Kabaddi player Kanwar Digvijay Singh, alias Rana Balachauria. The arrests were made with cooperation from various state and central agencies. Investigations are ongoing to apprehend all involved.

Punjab Police Crack Kabaddi Player Murder Case
The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of Punjab Police has successfully apprehended two shooters and an accomplice connected to the murder of Kabaddi player and promoter Kanwar Digvijay Singh, also known as Rana Balachauria. The arrests took place in Howrah, West Bengal, with assistance from multiple state and central agencies, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav announced on Monday.

This intelligence-driven operation, spanning across several Indian states, was a collaborative effort utilizing resources from Sikkim Police, Mumbai Police, West Bengal STF, local Howrah police, and central bodies. The apprehended individuals are Karan Pathak, alias Karan Defaulter, from Amritsar; Tarandeep Singh from Barhewal in Ludhiana; and Akashdeep from Tarn Taran.

A total of five arrests have been made in the case to date. Rana Balachauria was fatally shot during a Kabaddi event in Mohali on December 15, 2025. The ongoing investigation seeks to capture all associates involved, with significant traces gathered through CCTV analysis and digital footprint tracking, revealing extensive travel across key cities leading to their capture.

Among the incidents following the murder was a police encounter that resulted in the death of another suspect in Lalru, Mohali. Intensive efforts continue as authorities intensify their search for other linked associates.

