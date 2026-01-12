Dollar Dips Amid Fed Tensions and Trump's Search for New Chair

The dollar experienced a downturn on Monday following the U.S. Department of Justice's announcement of potential indictments against Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for his comments to Congress regarding a building renovation. This development has sparked worries about the Federal Reserve's independence and the dollar's long-term outlook.

President Donald Trump intends to replace Powell with a more dovish successor and is interviewing candidates, including BlackRock's Rick Rieder. Meanwhile, geopolitical factors, such as tensions with Iran and developments in Venezuela, coupled with anticipation of Supreme Court decisions on tariffs, continue to sway market sentiments.

Despite support from recent U.S. jobs data, the Fed is expected to maintain current interest rates at its upcoming meeting, with potential cuts being deferred until June. Investors are also closely monitoring economic indicators and legislative rulings that could impact future dollar movements.

