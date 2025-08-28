Left Menu

Government Rushes Export Promotion Amid US Tariff Crisis

In response to new US tariffs on Indian shipments, the government aims to hasten the export promotion mission. Efforts include export diversification, negotiating new trade agreements, and boosting liquidity to cushion Indian exporters. Ongoing talks with the US for a bilateral trade agreement are anticipated to resume soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 14:55 IST
Government Rushes Export Promotion Amid US Tariff Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government is accelerating its export promotion mission to assist Indian exporters, according to a statement by a government official on Thursday. This announcement follows the US's imposition of 50% tariffs on Indian shipments, which poses a significant challenge to the nation's trade sector.

Exporters have raised concerns about liquidity, seeking government intervention to navigate the financial strain imposed by the new tariffs. In response, the government is considering various measures to address these issues, focusing on strategies such as export diversification and forging new free trade agreements.

While the promotion mission and a growing domestic market offer some relief, positive developments are crucial for sustaining India's trade trajectory in the long run. Discussions regarding a bilateral trade agreement with the US are in progress, but the schedule for the next round of negotiations remains undecided.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia Assures Stable Fuel Supply Amid Regional Shortages

Russia Assures Stable Fuel Supply Amid Regional Shortages

 Russia
2
Massive Gutkha Seizure Shocks Thane District

Massive Gutkha Seizure Shocks Thane District

 India
3
Trump's Fed Criticism Sparks Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Fed Criticism Sparks Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
PCI SSC Launches India-South Asia Regional Engagement Board

PCI SSC Launches India-South Asia Regional Engagement Board

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025