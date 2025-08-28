Northern Railways Launches Special Train for Stranded Tourists Amid Monsoon Chaos

In response to unprecedented monsoon rains and landslides that have severely affected rail services in the Jammu region, Northern Railways has announced the deployment of a special unreserved train. The train, scheduled to leave from Jammu to New Delhi, aims to assist tourists, particularly pilgrims stranded in the region.

Since heavy rainfall began, the Jammu division has seen massive disruptions, with 58 trains canceled and numerous others affected. A landslide at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra added to the chaos, prompting urgent actions to ensure the safety and comfort of pilgrims and other travelers.

Food and lodging have been arranged for affected passengers in coordination with local NGOs and civil authorities, with efforts focused at key railway stations where travelers await resumed service. Railways officials emphasize their commitment to passenger safety and convenience amidst the challenging weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)