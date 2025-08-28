Left Menu

Finance Minister Pledges Support Amidst High US Tariffs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assured Indian exporters of government support amidst higher US tariffs. In a meeting with FIEO, led by S C Ralhan, Sitharaman emphasized protecting exporters' interests and addressing concerns affecting market access and job generation in affected sectors like textiles and leather.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 16:02 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has assured Indian exporters of comprehensive government support in the face of increased US tariffs, according to the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).

In discussions led by FIEO President S C Ralhan, Sitharaman committed to protecting exporters' interests and addressing challenges threatening market access, competitiveness, and job generation.

The government aims to mitigate the impact of the recent 50 percent tariff hike imposed by the United States on Indian goods, affecting sectors such as textiles and leather, ensuring continued growth and job security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

