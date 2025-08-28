Finance Minister Pledges Support Amidst High US Tariffs

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has assured Indian exporters of comprehensive government support in the face of increased US tariffs, according to the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).

In discussions led by FIEO President S C Ralhan, Sitharaman committed to protecting exporters' interests and addressing challenges threatening market access, competitiveness, and job generation.

The government aims to mitigate the impact of the recent 50 percent tariff hike imposed by the United States on Indian goods, affecting sectors such as textiles and leather, ensuring continued growth and job security.

