Govt Launches Market Access Support to Boost Exporters under EPM Scheme

The Government of India today unveiled the Market Access Support (MAS) Intervention under the Export Promotion Mission (EPM)—a major initiative approved by the Union Cabinet on 12 November 2025. Implemented through the NIRYAT DISHA sub-scheme, the MAS Intervention aims to significantly enhance international market access for Indian exporters, with a strong focus on MSMEs, first-time exporters, and firms operating in priority and emerging sectors.

A Collaborative, Multi-Ministerial Mission

The Export Promotion Mission is jointly steered by the Department of Commerce, Ministry of MSME, and Ministry of Finance, in close coordination with:

Indian Missions abroad

Export Promotion Councils (EPCs)

Commodity Boards

Industry associations

This collaborative ecosystem is designed to deliver structured, outcome-oriented interventions that improve buyer engagement and strengthen India’s visibility across global markets.

Key Components of the MAS Intervention

The Market Access Support Intervention provides financial and institutional backing for a range of export-oriented activities, including:

International Buyer–Seller Meets (BSMs)

Participation in global trade fairs and exhibitions

Mega Reverse Buyer–Seller Meets (RBSMs) held in India

Trade delegations to strategic and emerging markets

A three-to-five-year forward calendar of major events will be prepared, allowing exporters and agencies to plan well in advance and ensuring continuity in market development. To promote inclusivity, at least 35% MSME participation is mandated for all supported events. Special emphasis is placed on new geographies and smaller markets to encourage export diversification.

Rationalised Support and Enhanced Inclusion

|Financial support ceilings and cost-sharing patterns have been streamlined, with priority sectors and markets receiving preferential assistance. To encourage participation by new and small exporters, individuals with annual export turnover up to ₹75 lakh will receive partial airfare support.

All event-related processes—proposal submissions, approvals, onboarding, fund release, and monitoring—will be fully digitised through https://trade.gov.in, ensuring transparency, greater accessibility, and reduced administrative burden.

Strengthening Accountability and Market Intelligence

A mandatory online feedback system will be instituted for each supported event, capturing data on:

Buyer quality

Business leads generated

Market relevance

This feedback will guide continuous improvement of MAS guidelines. Additionally, a new component focused on Proof-of-Concepts and Product Demonstrations for overseas buyers—particularly in technology-intensive and sunrise sectors—will soon be introduced to further strengthen India’s export readiness.

Digital tools for lead tracking, exporter engagement, and market intelligence will be rolled out in phases, enabling more accurate measurement of outcomes and policy impact.

Towards Predictable, Sustainable Export Growth

With the launch of the MAS Intervention, the Government aims to provide predictable market-entry pathways, stronger global buyer linkages, and data-driven support mechanisms. These measures are expected to facilitate deeper integration of Indian firms into global value chains, positioning India for sustained export expansion over the coming years.