Government Unveils Rs 4,531 Crore Market Access Support for Exporters

The government has unveiled a significant initiative, launching Rs 4,531 crore in market access support aimed at bolstering Indian exporters. This financial aid will facilitate participation in global fairs and exhibitions, and serves as a vital component of the broader Rs 25,060-crore export promotion mission.

The Director General of Foreign Trade, Ajay Badhoo, highlighted that the Market Access Support (MAS) is the first operationalized step of the mission, with additional components expected by January-end. The initial allocation covers six years until 2031, with Rs 500 crore set aside for 2025-26, addressing prior obligations.

Key sectors identified for priority support under MAS include agriculture, handicrafts, and technology. Additionally, the program promises robust backing for MSMEs, and anticipates integrating online feedback mechanisms to refine strategies further. The initiative seeks to ensure sustainable market development through a strategic, long-term event calendar.

