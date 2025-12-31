Left Menu

Government Unveils Rs 4,531 Crore Market Access Support for Exporters

The government launched a Rs 4,531 crore market access support initiative to assist exporters in international trade events, amid high US tariffs. Part of a larger Rs 25,060-crore mission, this support aims to boost the competitiveness of Indian exports across various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 18:02 IST
Government Unveils Rs 4,531 Crore Market Access Support for Exporters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government has unveiled a significant initiative, launching Rs 4,531 crore in market access support aimed at bolstering Indian exporters. This financial aid will facilitate participation in global fairs and exhibitions, and serves as a vital component of the broader Rs 25,060-crore export promotion mission.

The Director General of Foreign Trade, Ajay Badhoo, highlighted that the Market Access Support (MAS) is the first operationalized step of the mission, with additional components expected by January-end. The initial allocation covers six years until 2031, with Rs 500 crore set aside for 2025-26, addressing prior obligations.

Key sectors identified for priority support under MAS include agriculture, handicrafts, and technology. Additionally, the program promises robust backing for MSMEs, and anticipates integrating online feedback mechanisms to refine strategies further. The initiative seeks to ensure sustainable market development through a strategic, long-term event calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Opium Traffickers Apprehended in Bareilly: ANTF Seizes Drugs Worth Thousands

Opium Traffickers Apprehended in Bareilly: ANTF Seizes Drugs Worth Thousands

 India
2
India Welcomes 2026: A Year of Renewal and Resolve

India Welcomes 2026: A Year of Renewal and Resolve

 India
3
Precious Metals Dive as Stock Markets Hold Steady Amid AI Boom

Precious Metals Dive as Stock Markets Hold Steady Amid AI Boom

 Global
4
Government's Lifeline to Vodafone Idea: Relief Package Approved

Government's Lifeline to Vodafone Idea: Relief Package Approved

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025