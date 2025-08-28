SARC Ventures into U.S. Market: A Strategic Global Expansion

Indian professional services firm SARC announces its entry into the US market, launching operations in California as part of its global expansion strategy. With eyes on other global financial hubs, SARC targets growth by connecting Indian expertise with international opportunities, according to Chairman Sunil Kumar Gupta.

The US consulting and advisory market, accounting for nearly a quarter of the global industry, offers a fertile ground for expansion. The firm's focus is on mid-market enterprises, startups, family-owned businesses, and cross-border investors, sectors often underserved by larger US players, Gupta mentioned.

Projected contributions from international operations are expected to reach 20-25% of consolidated revenues in three to five years. Over the past decade, SARC achieved 18-20% annual growth in India, providing services in AI-native audits, blockchain compliance, cybersecurity, and more, as noted by Ashutosh Verma, Head of Tech and AI at SARC.

