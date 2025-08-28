Left Menu

SARC Ventures into U.S. Market: A Strategic Global Expansion

Indian professional services firm SARC has launched in California, marking its entry into the US market as part of a global expansion. Targeting mid-market enterprises and high-growth startups, SARC aims to leverage its expertise in AI, blockchain, and cybersecurity to capture a share of the growing consulting industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 16:07 IST
SARC Ventures into U.S. Market: A Strategic Global Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian professional services firm SARC announces its entry into the US market, launching operations in California as part of its global expansion strategy. With eyes on other global financial hubs, SARC targets growth by connecting Indian expertise with international opportunities, according to Chairman Sunil Kumar Gupta.

The US consulting and advisory market, accounting for nearly a quarter of the global industry, offers a fertile ground for expansion. The firm's focus is on mid-market enterprises, startups, family-owned businesses, and cross-border investors, sectors often underserved by larger US players, Gupta mentioned.

Projected contributions from international operations are expected to reach 20-25% of consolidated revenues in three to five years. Over the past decade, SARC achieved 18-20% annual growth in India, providing services in AI-native audits, blockchain compliance, cybersecurity, and more, as noted by Ashutosh Verma, Head of Tech and AI at SARC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vance Champions 'Working Families Tax Cut': GOP's Rebranding Effort Gains Momentum

Vance Champions 'Working Families Tax Cut': GOP's Rebranding Effort Gains Mo...

 Global
2
PMJDY: Transforming Indian Banking Landscape with Over 56 Crore Accounts

PMJDY: Transforming Indian Banking Landscape with Over 56 Crore Accounts

 India
3
Dollar Dips Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations and Trump's Influence

Dollar Dips Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations and Trump's Influence

 Global
4
High Alert in Bihar: Security Tightened Amid Reports of Pakistani Terrorists’ Infiltration

High Alert in Bihar: Security Tightened Amid Reports of Pakistani Terrorists...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025