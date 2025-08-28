Left Menu

Delhi Metro Introduces HVLS Fans for Enhanced Commuter Comfort

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has installed HVLS fans at select stations in an effort to enhance commuter comfort and promote energy efficiency. These large fans improve air circulation significantly, offering a breeze-like cooling effect. More installations may follow depending on station design and crowd patterns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 16:15 IST
Delhi Metro Introduces HVLS Fans for Enhanced Commuter Comfort
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has taken a significant step toward improving traveler comfort by installing high-volume-low-speed (HVLS) fans at three major metro stations in Delhi. This initiative aims to offer enhanced comfort and energy efficiency for commuters.

A DMRC spokesperson revealed that 31 HVLS fans have been deployed, with 18 at Hauz Khas, eight at Kashmere Gate, and five at Azadpur stations. Unlike traditional ceiling fans, HVLS fans use large blades to circulate a substantial amount of air across expansive areas, creating a breeze-like effect beneficial in crowded spaces.

These fans are not only effective for air circulation but are also energy-efficient and low-maintenance, according to DMRC. This addition aligns with prior measures such as advanced ventilation systems and air-conditioning to improve passenger experience in bustling interchange stations. Depending on future requirements, more HVLS fans might be introduced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vance Champions 'Working Families Tax Cut': GOP's Rebranding Effort Gains Momentum

Vance Champions 'Working Families Tax Cut': GOP's Rebranding Effort Gains Mo...

 Global
2
PMJDY: Transforming Indian Banking Landscape with Over 56 Crore Accounts

PMJDY: Transforming Indian Banking Landscape with Over 56 Crore Accounts

 India
3
Dollar Dips Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations and Trump's Influence

Dollar Dips Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations and Trump's Influence

 Global
4
High Alert in Bihar: Security Tightened Amid Reports of Pakistani Terrorists’ Infiltration

High Alert in Bihar: Security Tightened Amid Reports of Pakistani Terrorists...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025