Delhi Metro Introduces HVLS Fans for Enhanced Commuter Comfort

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has taken a significant step toward improving traveler comfort by installing high-volume-low-speed (HVLS) fans at three major metro stations in Delhi. This initiative aims to offer enhanced comfort and energy efficiency for commuters.

A DMRC spokesperson revealed that 31 HVLS fans have been deployed, with 18 at Hauz Khas, eight at Kashmere Gate, and five at Azadpur stations. Unlike traditional ceiling fans, HVLS fans use large blades to circulate a substantial amount of air across expansive areas, creating a breeze-like effect beneficial in crowded spaces.

These fans are not only effective for air circulation but are also energy-efficient and low-maintenance, according to DMRC. This addition aligns with prior measures such as advanced ventilation systems and air-conditioning to improve passenger experience in bustling interchange stations. Depending on future requirements, more HVLS fans might be introduced.

