Skies Could Get Bumpier: New Study Highlights Rising Risks of Air Turbulence

A chilling new study indicates that as our planet warms, skies could become significantly rougher for air travel. The University of Reading's research points to a marked increase in turbulence at typical aircraft altitudes.

Building on earlier findings, the study reveals that severe air turbulence has skyrocketed by 55% from 1979 to 2020. Jet streams, high-altitude air currents vital to aircraft, face intensified wind shear due to climate-driven changes.

The research, published in the Journal of the Atmospheric Sciences, projects an alarming rise in wind shear and atmospheric instability, anticipating serious challenges for aviation safety. With increased turbulence invisible to radar, pilots need strategies to safeguard passengers and crew.

