Railway Planning Pitfalls: Audit Uncovers Costly Oversight

The Railway Board has issued a directive to all its zones following a critical report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India. The report highlighted a significant financial loss, amounting to Rs 10.72 crore, caused by inadequate planning of pit lines at a railway yard.

According to the report, pit lines, essential for the maintenance of railway coaches, were constructed but remained unusable due to potential operational issues. The failure to integrate these lines effectively into the existing system was due to oversight during the planning phase.

An official communication, dated August 26, 2025, urged all zones to conduct thorough assessments before starting any infrastructure projects. The directive emphasized the importance of integrating new constructions with the existing railway network to avoid wastage and ensure operational efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)