Left Menu

Railway Planning Pitfalls: Audit Uncovers Costly Oversight

A Comptroller and Auditor General report reveals a Rs 10.72 crore loss due to poor planning of pit lines at a railway yard. The Railway Board has instructed all zones to ensure comprehensive assessments are conducted before beginning infrastructure projects to prevent future losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 18:06 IST
Railway Planning Pitfalls: Audit Uncovers Costly Oversight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Board has issued a directive to all its zones following a critical report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India. The report highlighted a significant financial loss, amounting to Rs 10.72 crore, caused by inadequate planning of pit lines at a railway yard.

According to the report, pit lines, essential for the maintenance of railway coaches, were constructed but remained unusable due to potential operational issues. The failure to integrate these lines effectively into the existing system was due to oversight during the planning phase.

An official communication, dated August 26, 2025, urged all zones to conduct thorough assessments before starting any infrastructure projects. The directive emphasized the importance of integrating new constructions with the existing railway network to avoid wastage and ensure operational efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Erupt at 'Moncho 71' Meeting on Bangladesh's Liberation Legacy

Tensions Erupt at 'Moncho 71' Meeting on Bangladesh's Liberation Legacy

 Bangladesh
2
Why talk of Hindu-Muslim unity when all are same, we all are Indians: RSS chief Bhagwat.

Why talk of Hindu-Muslim unity when all are same, we all are Indians: RSS ch...

 India
3
Russia's Attack on Kyiv: EU Delegation Building Damaged

Russia's Attack on Kyiv: EU Delegation Building Damaged

 Germany
4
Controversial Exam Day Surpasses Expectations at Calcutta University

Controversial Exam Day Surpasses Expectations at Calcutta University

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025