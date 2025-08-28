India's Job Market: Tech’s Resilient Pulse Amid Hiring Fluctuations

In July, a 5.8% decline in formal job postings indicated a slowdown in hiring, yet the levels were still 70% above pre-pandemic figures, according to Indeed's recent report. High-skilled roles, particularly in technology, continue to drive the market.

Despite the overall decrease, sectors such as healthcare and logistics are rising, with technology anchoring job creation in India. Software development remains a constant presence, but the challenge lies in developing a workforce capable of meeting the demand, as per Indeed's APAC Senior Economist, Callam Pickering.

The report also sheds light on a decline in pay transparency in job postings, dropping to 45% in July. While tech roles generally boast high salaries, employers are urged to maintain transparency to remain competitive in a tight labor market.

