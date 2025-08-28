India and Qatar Hold High-Level Talks to Boost Bilateral Investment Partnership

The Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Ministry of Finance, hosted a high-level stakeholders’ meeting with a visiting delegation from the State of Qatar to strengthen bilateral investment ties and expand cooperation across strategic sectors.

The meeting was co-chaired by Shri Pankaj Chaudhary, Union Minister of State for Finance, and H.E. Dr. Ahmad bin Mohammed Al Sayed, Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs of Qatar.

High-Level Delegation from Qatar

The Qatari delegation, on a two-day visit to New Delhi from 27–28 August 2025, comprised senior officials from the Ministries of Commerce & Industry, Transport, Communications & IT, and Municipality. It also included leaders from major entities such as:

Qatar Investment Authority (QIA)

Qatar Airways

QTerminals

Hassad Foods

Qatar Chamber of Commerce

Qatar Businessmen Association

The wide representation underscored Qatar’s interest in expanding its economic footprint in India.

Focus on Key Investment Sectors

Deliberations centered on opportunities for Qatari investments in India, especially in high-priority areas such as:

Infrastructure and transport – ports, airports, logistics hubs.

Advanced manufacturing and semiconductors – supporting India’s tech-driven growth.

Food processing and agriculture – leveraging synergies with Hassad Foods.

Healthcare and finance – expanding Qatar’s already significant portfolio.

Green energy and utilities – aligning with global sustainability goals.

Building on Amir’s State Visit

Both sides recalled the landmark commitments made during the State Visit of the Amir of Qatar to India in February 2025, when Qatar pledged to invest $10 billion in India and announced plans to open an office of QIA in India.

This meeting sought to accelerate follow-up discussions, identify specific projects and companies, and deepen institutional cooperation. The Qatari delegation reaffirmed its confidence in India’s high economic growth trajectory and technological advancements as drivers of new investment opportunities.

Existing Qatar Investments in India

The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) already holds stakes in multiple Indian sectors, including:

Retail and consumer services

Utilities and renewable energy

Media and telecommunications

Healthcare and housing

Real estate and financial services

This diversified presence reflects Qatar’s long-term confidence in India’s market fundamentals.

Indian Investments in Qatar

The partnership is not one-sided. The Indian community in Qatar, one of the largest expatriate populations in the Gulf, has made significant contributions to Qatar’s economy, especially in the small and medium enterprises (SME) sector, food supply chains, and services.

Strategic Partnership for the Future

The visit of the Qatari delegation is expected to facilitate deeper mutual understanding of opportunities in India, build trust, and enhance collaboration between businesses.

Shri Pankaj Chaudhary emphasized India’s commitment to providing investor-friendly policies, regulatory transparency, and stable growth prospects. He noted that Qatar’s expertise in energy, infrastructure, and logistics complements India’s growth ambitions in these sectors.

H.E. Dr. Ahmad bin Mohammed Al Sayed, in turn, highlighted Qatar’s focus on long-term partnerships and reiterated that Indian markets present significant scope for strategic, diversified, and future-oriented investments.

Looking Ahead

Both countries agreed to maintain regular dialogue and fast-track discussions to operationalize QIA’s India office and scale up bilateral projects. The meeting reaffirmed that India-Qatar cooperation in investment is not just about capital inflows but also about knowledge-sharing, joint ventures, and building sustainable growth linkages.

The outcome of this visit is expected to pave the way for a stronger, diversified economic partnership, ensuring that India and Qatar remain strategic allies in shaping the future of trade, investment, and development.