Brighter and Smarter: Noida International Airport's Innovative Lighting Solution

Noida International Airport has introduced a cutting-edge lighting system by Panitek Smart Energy, featuring dynamic dimming and remote monitoring. Developed by Tata Projects Ltd., the innovation enhances safety, reduces waste, and integrates ambient air-quality sensors, marking a step forward for India's upcoming largest airport in Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 28-08-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 21:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Noida International Airport (NIA) announced the implementation of Panitek Smart Energy's advanced lighting system, highlighting its dynamic dimming feature and capability for remote monitoring and fault alerts.

Outfitted with smart controllers and motion sensors, the system illuminates only necessary areas, enhancing safety and minimizing waste. Tata Projects Ltd. facilitated this deployment through Signify Innovations India Ltd., as part of the airport's ongoing greenfield project in Jewar, Gautam Buddh Nagar, set to be India's largest airport.

Incorporating vehicle sensors and traffic volume evaluation, the system optimizes light based on real-time activity. It includes ambient air-quality sensors, offering centralized monitoring and maintenance. Designed by Yamuna International Airport Pvt. Ltd., a Zurich Airport subsidiary, the project is to commence operations by year-end.

