Brighter and Smarter: Noida International Airport's Innovative Lighting Solution

Noida International Airport (NIA) announced the implementation of Panitek Smart Energy's advanced lighting system, highlighting its dynamic dimming feature and capability for remote monitoring and fault alerts.

Outfitted with smart controllers and motion sensors, the system illuminates only necessary areas, enhancing safety and minimizing waste. Tata Projects Ltd. facilitated this deployment through Signify Innovations India Ltd., as part of the airport's ongoing greenfield project in Jewar, Gautam Buddh Nagar, set to be India's largest airport.

Incorporating vehicle sensors and traffic volume evaluation, the system optimizes light based on real-time activity. It includes ambient air-quality sensors, offering centralized monitoring and maintenance. Designed by Yamuna International Airport Pvt. Ltd., a Zurich Airport subsidiary, the project is to commence operations by year-end.

