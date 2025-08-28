Tragic E-Rickshaw Accident Highlights Delhi's Road Safety Concerns

An eight-year-old girl tragically lost her life when an e-rickshaw carrying students overturned in northeast Delhi's Maujpur area. The accident occurred at around 7:30 am on Wednesday after the e-rickshaw collided with a motorcycle, leading to its overturn, according to police reports.

The girl, a class 3 student from a private school, was on her way to school with her mother when the incident happened. CCTV footage captured the e-rickshaw speeding on a busy road before the collision, showing aftermath scenes where bystanders rushed to help. The driver fled after taking the girl to the hospital.

A police case under sections 281 and 106(1) has been registered, and investigations are ongoing to capture the absconding driver. This incident sheds light on Delhi's e-rickshaw safety and regulatory challenges, with numerous traffic violations reported within the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)