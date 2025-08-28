Left Menu

Tragic E-Rickshaw Accident Highlights Delhi's Road Safety Concerns

An eight-year-old girl died in northeast Delhi when an e-rickshaw carrying students overturned after colliding with a motorcycle. The incident highlights reckless driving and regulatory concerns. A case has been filed, and police are investigating to identify the absconding driver. Delhi traffic violations by e-rickshaws are notably high.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 21:21 IST
Tragic E-Rickshaw Accident Highlights Delhi's Road Safety Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An eight-year-old girl tragically lost her life when an e-rickshaw carrying students overturned in northeast Delhi's Maujpur area. The accident occurred at around 7:30 am on Wednesday after the e-rickshaw collided with a motorcycle, leading to its overturn, according to police reports.

The girl, a class 3 student from a private school, was on her way to school with her mother when the incident happened. CCTV footage captured the e-rickshaw speeding on a busy road before the collision, showing aftermath scenes where bystanders rushed to help. The driver fled after taking the girl to the hospital.

A police case under sections 281 and 106(1) has been registered, and investigations are ongoing to capture the absconding driver. This incident sheds light on Delhi's e-rickshaw safety and regulatory challenges, with numerous traffic violations reported within the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jay Vine's Triumph: Solo Victory in Vuelta a España's Mountain Stage

Jay Vine's Triumph: Solo Victory in Vuelta a España's Mountain Stage

 Global
2
Zuckerberg's High-Stakes Meeting with Trump on Digital Service Taxes

Zuckerberg's High-Stakes Meeting with Trump on Digital Service Taxes

 Global
3
Mumbai Braces for Massive Maratha Quota Agitation

Mumbai Braces for Massive Maratha Quota Agitation

 India
4
Bihar Ready to Inspire: Hosting Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Ready to Inspire: Hosting Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025