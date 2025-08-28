Tragic Bus Accident at Karnataka-Kerala Border Claims Six Lives

In a tragic incident at the Karnataka-Kerala border, six people lost their lives after a KSRTC bus experienced brake failure and crashed, police reported. The victims included four family members, while seven others sustained injuries. This accident occurred in the Kasaragod district of Kerala around 1:15 PM on National Highway-66.

Authorities have lodged an FIR under various sections for rash driving and negligence. Preliminary investigations suggest reckless behavior by Driver Nijalingappa Chalavadi, with KSRTC officials ruling out technical faults after examining the bus's fitness and maintenance. The bus reportedly rolled back after being parked on a slope.

In light of the accident, KSRTC has expressed its condolences and assured that it will cover the medical expenses of the injured. The corporation, along with traffic authorities, is continuing to scrutinize the bus for any mechanical failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)