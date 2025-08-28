Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident at Karnataka-Kerala Border Claims Six Lives

A KSRTC bus suffered brake failure, crashing into a shelter and two auto-rickshaws, killing six, including four family members, and injuring seven. The accident happened at Talapady on the Karnataka-Kerala border. An FIR has been lodged, and investigations are ongoing to determine the accident's cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kasaragod | Updated: 28-08-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 21:29 IST
Tragic Bus Accident at Karnataka-Kerala Border Claims Six Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident at the Karnataka-Kerala border, six people lost their lives after a KSRTC bus experienced brake failure and crashed, police reported. The victims included four family members, while seven others sustained injuries. This accident occurred in the Kasaragod district of Kerala around 1:15 PM on National Highway-66.

Authorities have lodged an FIR under various sections for rash driving and negligence. Preliminary investigations suggest reckless behavior by Driver Nijalingappa Chalavadi, with KSRTC officials ruling out technical faults after examining the bus's fitness and maintenance. The bus reportedly rolled back after being parked on a slope.

In light of the accident, KSRTC has expressed its condolences and assured that it will cover the medical expenses of the injured. The corporation, along with traffic authorities, is continuing to scrutinize the bus for any mechanical failures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jay Vine's Triumph: Solo Victory in Vuelta a España's Mountain Stage

Jay Vine's Triumph: Solo Victory in Vuelta a España's Mountain Stage

 Global
2
Zuckerberg's High-Stakes Meeting with Trump on Digital Service Taxes

Zuckerberg's High-Stakes Meeting with Trump on Digital Service Taxes

 Global
3
Mumbai Braces for Massive Maratha Quota Agitation

Mumbai Braces for Massive Maratha Quota Agitation

 India
4
Bihar Ready to Inspire: Hosting Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Ready to Inspire: Hosting Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025