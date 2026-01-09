Swiss Bar Owner Detained Amid Negligence Investigation
Jacques Moretti, co-owner of Le Constellation, has been detained due to flight risk concerns. Swiss prosecutors are investigating the bar's French owners for potential negligent homicide following a fire incident. The Valais police and prosecutor's office have yet to provide commentary.
Jacques Moretti, a co-owner of the Swiss establishment 'Le Constellation,' has been taken into custody in Sion. The detention is linked to concerns about his potential flight risk, according to the local newspaper 24 Heures.
While the Valais police have refrained from commenting on the situation, they have directed inquiries to the prosecutor's office, which has not yet provided a statement.
The investigation focuses on the French owners of the bar, who are suspected of crimes, including negligent homicide, following a tragic fire incident at the venue in Crans-Montana. Families of the victims have lodged legal complaints regarding the incident.
