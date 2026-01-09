Left Menu

Tragedy Under the Tree: Investigating Negligence in Naraina

The Delhi Police are investigating the death of Mukesh Kumar, a tea-seller, due to a tree pruning accident in Naraina. They are probing the role of Public Works Department (PWD) officials and whether safety measures were ignored. A case of negligence has been registered against unknown persons.

The Delhi Police are actively investigating the death of Mukesh Kumar, a 45-year-old tea-seller, who tragically died after being struck by a branch from a peepal tree in the Naraina area.

The focus of the investigation is whether the Public Works Department had implemented adequate safety measures while supervising tree pruning work at the site. Police have registered a case for negligence and are inquiring if a responsible PWD official was supervising or if the task was left to laborers.

While PWD claims the area was barricaded, and safety precautions were in place, the investigation continues to confirm these assertions. Mukesh Kumar left behind a family, and officials have vowed to hold any responsible parties accountable for the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

