DGCA Grants IndiGo Extension: Ensures Smooth Skies Amid Geopolitical Challenges

The DGCA has extended IndiGo's lease of two Boeing 777 aircraft from Turkish Airlines for six more months. This follows a prior extension and serves to stabilize operations during geopolitical tensions, ensuring continuous international connectivity. The extension aids in mitigating potential losses for the airline amidst geopolitical constraints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 22:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Aviation regulator DGCA has approved a six-month lease extension for IndiGo, allowing the airline to continue operating two Boeing 777 aircraft from Turkish Airlines under specific conditions, according to sources.

This unexpected development follows the DGCA's earlier decision to grant a three-month extension, which was supposed to be final. The extension is significant amidst geopolitical tensions involving Turkiye and Pakistan.

IndiGo's statement highlighted the extension's role in ensuring operational stability during a peak travel season, thus maintaining direct flight connections between India and Istanbul. The airline committed to complying with all regulatory conditions.

