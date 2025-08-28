DGCA Grants IndiGo Extension: Ensures Smooth Skies Amid Geopolitical Challenges

Aviation regulator DGCA has approved a six-month lease extension for IndiGo, allowing the airline to continue operating two Boeing 777 aircraft from Turkish Airlines under specific conditions, according to sources.

This unexpected development follows the DGCA's earlier decision to grant a three-month extension, which was supposed to be final. The extension is significant amidst geopolitical tensions involving Turkiye and Pakistan.

IndiGo's statement highlighted the extension's role in ensuring operational stability during a peak travel season, thus maintaining direct flight connections between India and Istanbul. The airline committed to complying with all regulatory conditions.

