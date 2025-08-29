Navarro's Accusations: India and the Oil Trade Controversy

A storm of allegations has been stirred up by Peter Navarro, White House trade adviser, which centers on the trade relations between India and Russia. Navarro stated that India's oil imports from Russia are functioning as 'a massive refining hub and oil money laundromat for the Kremlin'.

India, according to Navarro, transforms cheap Russian crude into refined fuel, which is then exported globally. The profits from this operation reportedly bolster Russia's war efforts in Ukraine, a move he describes as undermining US-India relations.

The Trump administration hit India with a 50% tariff. Navarro suggests this is a repercussion for 'unfair trade practices' and national security. He criticized the current Biden administration for being lenient and urged a more confrontational approach.