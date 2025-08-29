Left Menu

Migrant Workers Anchor Kerala's Marine Fisheries Amid Rising Challenges

Migrant laborers form 58% of the workforce in Kerala's marine fisheries sector, per a CMFRI study. Mainly from Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Odisha, they dominate mechanized fishing. Despite earning less, they remit substantial portions of their income home. Challenges include low wages, health risks, and social discrimination. Policy interventions are needed.

A recent study by the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) highlights that migrant laborers constitute 58% of Kerala's marine fisheries workforce, forming a crucial support system for the sector. These workers mainly come from Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Odisha.

The study revealed that migrants dominate the mechanized fishing sector, with Munambam harbour in Ernakulam district having the highest concentration at 78%. Despite being integral to the industry, many face challenges such as low income, earning only Rs 25,000 monthly, far less than their native counterparts who earn Rs 30,000.

To address these issues, a consultative workshop was held, proposing policy interventions for labor welfare, including improved housing and health coverage. The government is urged to implement measures to assist migrant workers, who face vulnerabilities and social discrimination.

