India Pledges Support to Exporters Amid US Tariff Escalation

A delegation from the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) met with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, gaining assurance of government backing to protect exporters' interests after the US raised tariffs, according to the industry body.

Led by FIEO President S C Ralhan and Vice President Ravikant Kapur, the delegation outlined the immediate challenges from these tariffs, stating they impacted market access, competitiveness, and jobs within export sectors. Ralhan emphasized the need for swift policy action to mitigate these effects.

Minister Sitharaman reiterated the government's commitment to support exporters, highlighting the importance of protecting jobs amidst global economic pressures. She urged industry leaders to reassure employees of job security during this period of adaptable policy responses.

The minister's assurance offers substantial confidence to the exporting sector. As stated by FIEO, her promise to support exporters signifies the government's focus on safeguarding trade interests and employment.

With the threat of higher tariffs potentially impacting India's market access and order flows in certain categories, FIEO stressed the necessity for strategic support, policy clarity, and maintaining engagement with key partners to uphold competitiveness. Continuous dialogue between FIEO and the government aims to support exporters, ensuring steady production and employment levels.

FIEO, as the main body promoting Indian exports, remains dedicated to working with stakeholders to navigate immediate challenges and foster long-term resilience in India's external trade sector. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)