Flipkart Expands Supply Chain for Festive Boost

Flipkart enhances its pan-India supply chain infrastructure, boosting job opportunities and ensuring faster festive deliveries. With significant expansions across states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, and Tripura, the e-commerce giant is preparing for The Big Billion Days, creating 2.2 lakh jobs, including a focus on inclusive hiring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-08-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 11:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Flipkart, India's leading e-commerce platform, has announced a significant expansion of its supply chain infrastructure, aimed at enhancing delivery speeds and job creation ahead of its premier festive event, The Big Billion Days.

This development spans a vast 35 lakh square feet, incorporating over 100 fulfilment centers and impacting more than 21,000 pincodes nationwide. Key expansions include new facilities in Varanasi, Patna, Manesar, and the Northeast, collectively generating over 2.2 lakh seasonal job opportunities with a particular emphasis on inclusive hiring practices.

In addition to bolstering its logistics capacity, Flipkart is advancing its quick commerce strategy with hundreds of micro-fulfilment centers, ensuring faster delivery of essentials and festive products. The company also reaffirms its commitment to employee well-being with health initiatives for its workforce, gearing up for a successful festive shopping season.

