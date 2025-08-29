Left Menu

IAAPI Advocates for a GST Reduction to Boost India's Amusement Sector

The Indian Association of Amusement Parks and Industries (IAAPI) urges the Indian government to cut GST from 18% to 5% in the amusement sector, citing the move's potential to attract investments, enhance mental well-being, generate employment, and boost tourism-led growth in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-08-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 15:10 IST
IAAPI Advocates for a GST Reduction to Boost India's Amusement Sector
High GST Choking Amusement Sector: IAAPI Demands Cut from 18% to 5%. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Association of Amusement Parks and Industries (IAAPI) has called on the Indian government to reduce the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the amusement sector from 18% to 5%, arguing that such a cut is crucial for attracting investments and fostering industry growth.

IAAPI highlights the disparity in the current tax structure, noting that while zoos and museums enjoy a 0% tax, amusement parks bear a hefty 18%. The organization points out how other countries like the UAE and Canada have successfully embraced lower taxes to bolster leisure and tourism sectors.

Amusement parks play a vital role in promoting mental well-being, especially among schoolchildren, by providing spaces for joy and family bonding. The association emphasizes that reducing GST will create more jobs and lead to increased tourism, ultimately driving economic growth and improving India's Happiness Index.

TRENDING

1
India and Africa: Doubling Trade and Unlocking Potential by 2030

India and Africa: Doubling Trade and Unlocking Potential by 2030

 India
2
Land Fraud Unveiled: Officials Crack Down on Deception

Land Fraud Unveiled: Officials Crack Down on Deception

 India
3
Controversy over Equestrian Selection for Youth Asian Games Surfaces

Controversy over Equestrian Selection for Youth Asian Games Surfaces

 India
4
Schoolchildren Escape Tragedy in Delhi Wall Collapse

Schoolchildren Escape Tragedy in Delhi Wall Collapse

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025