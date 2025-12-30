Himachal's Tourism Awaits Snowfall Surge

Himachal Pradesh's tourism sector is witnessing a remarkable influx of visitors, with hotel occupancy climbing to around 80 percent, defying the predominantly dry weather conditions.

The impending snowfall forecast for New Year's Eve has sparked optimism among tourism stakeholders, who foresee a substantial uptick in tourists entering key destinations like Shimla and Manali.

If the predicted snowfall materializes, it will likely bolster hotel occupancy rates, benefiting both local businesses and the broader economy during an otherwise dry December, with minimal rainfall recorded across the region.