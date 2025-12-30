Left Menu

Himachal's Tourism Awaits Snowfall Surge

Tourism in Himachal Pradesh has seen a significant upswing, with hotel occupancy reaching 80% despite dry conditions. Stakeholders anticipate a boost in tourism with the expected snowfall on New Year's Eve. The potential snow might enhance tourist numbers, benefiting hotels and the local economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 30-12-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 21:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh's tourism sector is witnessing a remarkable influx of visitors, with hotel occupancy climbing to around 80 percent, defying the predominantly dry weather conditions.

The impending snowfall forecast for New Year's Eve has sparked optimism among tourism stakeholders, who foresee a substantial uptick in tourists entering key destinations like Shimla and Manali.

If the predicted snowfall materializes, it will likely bolster hotel occupancy rates, benefiting both local businesses and the broader economy during an otherwise dry December, with minimal rainfall recorded across the region.

