Left Menu

Unleashing India's Tourism Potential: Turning Visitor Numbers Into Economic Growth

India's tourism sector requires an ecosystem-wide approach for potential realization. Strengthening MSMEs, improving infrastructure, and attracting high-spending international travelers are key steps in boosting incomes. The sector's significant scale has not translated into economic value, remaining below the global average in GDP contribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 16:53 IST
Unleashing India's Tourism Potential: Turning Visitor Numbers Into Economic Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's tourism sector needs a comprehensive strategy to unlock its full economic potential, according to a Crisil Intelligence report released Tuesday. A focus on enhancing the capabilities of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), alongside improved infrastructure, is crucial to converting the country's high visitor numbers into substantial economic gains.

The report, titled 'Tourism for Livelihoods: Building Circuits of Growth in India,' highlights that despite employing over 13% of the workforce, the tourism industry's contribution to GDP is only around 5%, significantly lagging behind the global average of 10%. The tourism sector can boost its economic impact by enticing high-spending leisure travelers and retaining domestic travelers who currently spend heavily abroad.

Proposed initiatives include developing flagship destination hubs and improving safety, hygiene, and infrastructure through public-private partnerships. Further recommendations emphasize integrating MSMEs, enhancing skill development, and promoting India as a global tourist destination with competitive offerings. Such targeted interventions aim to create resilient, high-value income streams for millions across rural and urban India.

TRENDING

1
Russia Accuses Ukraine of Drone Attack on Presidential Residence

Russia Accuses Ukraine of Drone Attack on Presidential Residence

 Russia
2
Blaze Engulfs Mumbai Chawl: Averted Disaster Amid Cylinder Explosions

Blaze Engulfs Mumbai Chawl: Averted Disaster Amid Cylinder Explosions

 India
3
Cementing Growth: Challenges and Prospects in Indian Cement Industry

Cementing Growth: Challenges and Prospects in Indian Cement Industry

 India
4
Trinamool Congress Challenges Electoral Roll Revision

Trinamool Congress Challenges Electoral Roll Revision

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025