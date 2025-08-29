Delhi Metro's Yellow Line Faces Rush Hour Chaos Due to Signal Snag
Passengers on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line faced significant delays due to a signalling issue on Friday morning. The disruption led to long queues, packed trains, and extended commute times, affecting daily commuters, office-goers, and students. The DMRC provided regular updates while troubleshooting occurred.
On Friday morning, passengers on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line were met with significant disruptions, as a signalling issue caused delays during peak commuting hours.
Commuters, including students and office-goers, reported packed trains, extended travel times, and crowded platforms. Normal short-haul journeys took considerably longer, stretching to nearly 50 minutes instead of the usual few minutes.
According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), a section of the Yellow Line operated at restricted speeds due to the signalling problem. Despite efforts to update passengers, many experienced severe inconvenience.
