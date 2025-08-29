Left Menu

Deluge in Delhi: Commuters Face Traffic Turmoil Amid Heavy Rain

Commuters in Delhi faced severe traffic disruptions on key routes after heavy rains caused waterlogging. Major thoroughfares like the DND flyway and Mathura Road saw vehicles moving at a snail's pace, with social media flooded with frustration. Authorities are working to manage congestion and assist stranded motorists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 15:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Commuters in Delhi grappled with widespread traffic disruptions on Friday morning, following heavy rainfall that led to significant waterlogging across several key routes in the city.

Major thoroughfares such as the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyway, Mathura Road, and ITO were particularly affected, leaving office-goers and school buses trapped in slow-moving queues.

Frustrated commuters took to social media to vent their anguish, as the Delhi Traffic Police deployed personnel at various points to manage congestion and assist those stranded by the adverse conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

