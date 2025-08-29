Left Menu

Haryana's Agricultural Vision: A Business Blueprint for India-Africa Cooperation

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini emphasizes the transformation of agriculture into a profitable venture, unveiling initiatives at the CII India-Africa Business Conclave. Key discussions focused on mutual cooperation in agriculture, technology transfer, and market access, paving the way for stronger India-Africa partnerships.

Updated: 29-08-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 17:09 IST
Haryana's Agricultural Vision: A Business Blueprint for India-Africa Cooperation
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini revealed plans to redefine agriculture as a sustainable business model during his address at the 20th CII India-Africa Business Conclave in New Delhi. He highlighted the state's comprehensive strategies, supporting farmers from cultivation to sales, aimed at turning farming into a profitable enterprise.

Saini underscored the State Government's goals to enhance agricultural productivity and profitability. He noted the collaborative future being crafted with Africa in sectors such as agriculture, skill development, and digital goods. The technological innovations used in Haryana's farms, he suggested, could be mirrored in African countries to boost agricultural efficiency.

The Chief Minister showcased the 'Meri Fasal Mera Byora' portal as a tool for empowering farmers through improved access to resources and timely payments. Mauritius' Minister of Commerce, John Michael Tzoun Sao Yeung Sik Yuen, and Zimbabwe's Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Vangelis Peter Haritatos, echoed the sentiment of technological integration's pivotal role in modernizing agriculture. Discussions with industry leaders further explored the potential for enhancing post-harvest infrastructure and boosting market access, emphasizing the inclusion of women and youth in agricultural decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

