Kerala-Zimbabwe Tech Partnership: KELTRON's New Frontier

The Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation (KELTRON) has formed an alliance with Zimbabwe to provide a wide array of technological products and services.

During a formal ceremony, Kerala's Industries Minister P Rajeev accepted a purchase order from Zimbabwe's Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, Rajesh Kumar Indukant Modi, marking the start of this promising collaboration.

The agreement primarily focuses on the supply and manufacture of 3,000 Coconics laptops, with plans to introduce additional KELTRON products such as traffic lights and solar systems to the Zimbabwean market. The deal sets the stage for the potential establishment of skill development and knowledge-sharing centers, as well as an assembly unit in Zimbabwe. Both ministers expressed optimism about the partnership, which is seen as a catalyst for enhanced economic cooperation and technological innovation between the two regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)