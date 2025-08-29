Canada's Economy Faces Unexpected Contraction Amid U.S. Tariffs
Canada's economy unexpectedly contracted in Q2, shrinking by 1.6% on an annualized basis as U.S. tariffs led to a steep drop in exports. Higher household and government spending mitigated the impact. The contraction raises the likelihood of a Bank of Canada rate cut in September.
Canada's economy faced an unforeseen downturn in the second quarter, contracting by 1.6% on an annualized basis, StatsCan reported on Friday. The drop, influenced by U.S. tariffs that significantly reduced exports, was partially offset by robust household and government spending.
This marks the first contraction in seven quarters and has increased anticipation of a potential interest rate cut by the Bank of Canada in September. The central bank, which has kept rates steady at 2.75% in recent meetings, may be prompted to act due to growing economic pressure.
Despite the downturn, domestic demand demonstrated resilience, growing by 3.5%, bolstered by rises in household consumption, residential investment, and government spending. Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar dipped and bond yields fell in response to the new data.
