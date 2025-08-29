Left Menu

Canada's Economy Faces Unexpected Contraction Amid U.S. Tariffs

Canada's economy unexpectedly contracted in Q2, shrinking by 1.6% on an annualized basis as U.S. tariffs led to a steep drop in exports. Higher household and government spending mitigated the impact. The contraction raises the likelihood of a Bank of Canada rate cut in September.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 18:38 IST
Canada's Economy Faces Unexpected Contraction Amid U.S. Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canada's economy faced an unforeseen downturn in the second quarter, contracting by 1.6% on an annualized basis, StatsCan reported on Friday. The drop, influenced by U.S. tariffs that significantly reduced exports, was partially offset by robust household and government spending.

This marks the first contraction in seven quarters and has increased anticipation of a potential interest rate cut by the Bank of Canada in September. The central bank, which has kept rates steady at 2.75% in recent meetings, may be prompted to act due to growing economic pressure.

Despite the downturn, domestic demand demonstrated resilience, growing by 3.5%, bolstered by rises in household consumption, residential investment, and government spending. Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar dipped and bond yields fell in response to the new data.

TRENDING

1
Historic Floods Ravage Punjab: Unprecedented Deluge Submerges Lahore

Historic Floods Ravage Punjab: Unprecedented Deluge Submerges Lahore

 Pakistan
2
Delhi Court Accuses Scientist of Legal Misconduct, Wasting Judicial Time

Delhi Court Accuses Scientist of Legal Misconduct, Wasting Judicial Time

 India
3
Family Drama in Etah: Dispute Over Man's Plan to Remarry Stirs Local Curiosity

Family Drama in Etah: Dispute Over Man's Plan to Remarry Stirs Local Curiosi...

 India
4
Escalating Tensions: Israel Intensifies Military Strikes in Gaza City

Escalating Tensions: Israel Intensifies Military Strikes in Gaza City

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025