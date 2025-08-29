Centre Boosts State Relief with 40% Increase in Gunny Bag Charges

The Government of India has announced a significant 40% increase in usage charges for gunny bags, now priced at Rs 10.22 per used bag. This decision aims to provide financial relief to states and union territories while improving procurement operations.

Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi stated that the revised charges are in response to requests from various states and territories, reflecting a cooperative effort to ensure smoother procurement of food grains and support sustainable packaging practices.

A committee, including members from state governments and the Food Corporation of India, was formed to conduct a comprehensive review. Based on its recommendations, the revised charges will apply from the kharif marketing season of 2025-26 onwards.

