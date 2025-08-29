Left Menu

Centre Boosts State Relief with 40% Increase in Gunny Bag Charges

The Indian government has increased charges for using gunny bags by 40% to Rs 10.22 per used bag. This move aims to provide financial relief to states and union territories, enhance procurement operations, and promote sustainable packaging practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 18:44 IST
Centre Boosts State Relief with 40% Increase in Gunny Bag Charges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Government of India has announced a significant 40% increase in usage charges for gunny bags, now priced at Rs 10.22 per used bag. This decision aims to provide financial relief to states and union territories while improving procurement operations.

Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi stated that the revised charges are in response to requests from various states and territories, reflecting a cooperative effort to ensure smoother procurement of food grains and support sustainable packaging practices.

A committee, including members from state governments and the Food Corporation of India, was formed to conduct a comprehensive review. Based on its recommendations, the revised charges will apply from the kharif marketing season of 2025-26 onwards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Floods Ravage Punjab: Unprecedented Deluge Submerges Lahore

Historic Floods Ravage Punjab: Unprecedented Deluge Submerges Lahore

 Pakistan
2
Delhi Court Accuses Scientist of Legal Misconduct, Wasting Judicial Time

Delhi Court Accuses Scientist of Legal Misconduct, Wasting Judicial Time

 India
3
Family Drama in Etah: Dispute Over Man's Plan to Remarry Stirs Local Curiosity

Family Drama in Etah: Dispute Over Man's Plan to Remarry Stirs Local Curiosi...

 India
4
Escalating Tensions: Israel Intensifies Military Strikes in Gaza City

Escalating Tensions: Israel Intensifies Military Strikes in Gaza City

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025