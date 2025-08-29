Left Menu

NHAI Rushes to Restore Flood-Hit Kiratpur-Manali Section

Following severe floods and cloudbursts, NHAI is spearheading the restoration of the Kiratpur-Manali section in Himachal Pradesh. With major road links washed out, efforts include financial aid to local authorities and temporary fixes to restore critical connectivity swiftly, impacting transportation and local communities.

  • India

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is fast-tracking restoration efforts for the flood-affected Kiratpur-Manali roadway segment in Himachal Pradesh. Recent natural calamities have devastated parts of this crucial corridor, isolating the tourist hub of Manali.

NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav convened a high-level meeting with headquarters and field officers to address the damage incurred on the Kiratpur-Pandoh-Kullu-Manali corridor. The incidents have rendered multiple sections impassable, prompting immediate intervention.

With financial support allocated to assist the Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department, immediate measures are underway to reestablish connectivity through this vital route. The NHAI's proactive actions aim to ensure safety and minimize the adverse effects on travel and local commerce.

