Himachal Pradesh Faces Deep Freeze: Tabo Hits Record Low

Himachal Pradesh is enduring a severe cold wave, with temperatures plunging near freezing in various regions. Tabo recorded the coldest night at minus 10.8 degrees Celsius. The harsh conditions have caused frozen pipes and disrupted water supply in higher altitudes as chilling winds and dense fog persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 06-01-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 21:48 IST
Himachal Pradesh Faces Deep Freeze: Tabo Hits Record Low
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh is currently facing extreme cold conditions, with temperatures dropping to near-freezing levels across the state. Tabo emerged as the coldest location, registering a frigid minus 10.8 degrees Celsius, worsening the frostbite-inducing weather conditions felt since Sunday night.

Numerous higher-altitude areas experienced Arctic-like conditions, with water pipes freezing and disrupting essential water supply. The Met department reported that temperatures in these regions plummeted well below freezing, specifically ranging from minus 12 to minus 18 degrees Celsius, emphasizing the severity of the cold wave.

While the weather stayed predominantly dry, strong chilly winds contributed to the freezing ordeal. In lower areas, dense fog added to the harsh weather, with ground frost becoming a morning norm. The meteorological office has issued a yellow warning for dense fog in specific districts, including Una and Kangra, predicting the cold weather to persist throughout the week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

