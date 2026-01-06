Himachal Pradesh Enforces Trekking Ban Amid Safety Concerns

In response to escalating safety concerns, Kangra district in Himachal Pradesh has announced a complete ban on trekking activities above 3,000 meters.

District officials, led by Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa, cited tourist safety as a key reason for the ban, which is enforced ahead of adverse weather conditions.

Mandatory prior permission is now required for trekkers on the Kareri, Triund, and Adi Himani Chamunda routes, highlighting the district's proactive approach to tourist safety.

Disaster management agencies will remain exempt to facilitate rescue missions, while ongoing communications to the tourism sector emphasise adherence to these new guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)