Court Complicates Trump's Tariff Tactics

A federal appeals court ruled against President Donald Trump's broad tariff imposition, questioning his legal right to declare national emergencies for trade. The decision allows for a Supreme Court appeal while maintaining some tariffs, challenging Trump's protectionist economic strategies and impacting global trade dynamics.

Updated: 30-08-2025 03:36 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 03:36 IST
Court Complicates Trump's Tariff Tactics
A federal appeals court has ruled that President Donald Trump did not have the legal right to impose sweeping tariffs, dealing a blow to his efforts to fortify protectionist policies within the American economy.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld a decision from a trade court in New York, stating that Trump was not legally authorized to declare national emergencies to impose wide-ranging import taxes.

However, the court decided against immediately nullifying the tariffs, providing Trump's administration a window to appeal to the Supreme Court, thus complicating his attempts to independently reshape decades of American trade policy.

