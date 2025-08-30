Court Complicates Trump's Tariff Tactics

A federal appeals court has ruled that President Donald Trump did not have the legal right to impose sweeping tariffs, dealing a blow to his efforts to fortify protectionist policies within the American economy.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld a decision from a trade court in New York, stating that Trump was not legally authorized to declare national emergencies to impose wide-ranging import taxes.

However, the court decided against immediately nullifying the tariffs, providing Trump's administration a window to appeal to the Supreme Court, thus complicating his attempts to independently reshape decades of American trade policy.

