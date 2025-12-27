Left Menu

Unnao Rape Survivor's Family Challenges CBI Amid Supreme Court Appeal

The Unnao rape survivor and her family have expressed profound distrust towards the CBI following Delhi High Court's order to grant bail to convicted former MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. Despite CBI's appeal to the Supreme Court, the family accuses the agency of failing to support them during the case's critical stages.

Updated: 27-12-2025 16:40 IST
Unnao rape survivor speaking to media in Delhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Saturday saw the Unnao rape survivor and her mother voicing their deep mistrust toward the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). This comes on the heels of the agency's move to challenge the Delhi High Court's decision of suspending the life sentence of ex-MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Supreme Court.

Reacting to the latest developments, the victim's mother expressed skepticism regarding the CBI's intentions, demanding direct engagement to rebuild trust. She recounted instances of perceived bias, notably when a CBI official, speaking in a court setting, demonstrated a dismissive attitude.

The survivor delivered a sharp critique, accusing the CBI of not standing alongside her legal team during crucial moments, a shortcoming she believes contributed to their current plight. Her family has been severely affected, facing job losses and intimidation, while Sengar enjoys leniency, she alleged.

Meanwhile, the CBI filed a Special Leave Petition challenging the High Court's December 2025 verdict that paused Sengar's life sentence and granted him bail. Despite this bail, Sengar remains incarcerated due to an unrelated murder case conviction. The situation has sparked criticism, with calls for Supreme Court intervention escalating. (ANI)

