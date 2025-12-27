Unnao Rape Survivor's Family Challenges CBI Amid Supreme Court Appeal

Saturday saw the Unnao rape survivor and her mother voicing their deep mistrust toward the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). This comes on the heels of the agency's move to challenge the Delhi High Court's decision of suspending the life sentence of ex-MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Supreme Court.

Reacting to the latest developments, the victim's mother expressed skepticism regarding the CBI's intentions, demanding direct engagement to rebuild trust. She recounted instances of perceived bias, notably when a CBI official, speaking in a court setting, demonstrated a dismissive attitude.

The survivor delivered a sharp critique, accusing the CBI of not standing alongside her legal team during crucial moments, a shortcoming she believes contributed to their current plight. Her family has been severely affected, facing job losses and intimidation, while Sengar enjoys leniency, she alleged.

Meanwhile, the CBI filed a Special Leave Petition challenging the High Court's December 2025 verdict that paused Sengar's life sentence and granted him bail. Despite this bail, Sengar remains incarcerated due to an unrelated murder case conviction. The situation has sparked criticism, with calls for Supreme Court intervention escalating. (ANI)