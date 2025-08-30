SkyWest Airlines Grounds All Flights Amid FAA Request

In a significant move, SkyWest Airlines grounded all its flights on Friday night upon the request of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The sudden halt is expected to persist until 0330 GMT, according to an FAA advisory, with a moderate chance it could be extended.

As the situation unfolds, the reasons behind this ground stop remain unclear, with more details yet to emerge. SkyWest Airlines has not immediately responded to inquiries regarding the cause of the grounding or its potential impact on scheduled operations.

SkyWest holds the title of the largest regional airline in the United States, operating flights for major carriers including United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, and Alaska Airlines. The development marks a noteworthy event in the aviation sector, raising concerns about regional air travel disruptions.

