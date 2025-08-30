Costa Rica’s Pineapple Sector Advances Human Rights Due Diligence with ILO Support

The National Chamber of Pineapple Producers and Exporters of Costa Rica (CANAPEP) and seven of its affiliated companies have completed the first stage of a landmark cooperation process aimed at strengthening business and human rights practices in the country’s pineapple industry. The initiative was carried out with the support of the Responsible Business Conduct in Latin America and the Caribbean Project (RBCLAC), led by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and funded by the European Union.

Capacity-Building for Responsible Business Conduct

Between January and August 2025, participating companies engaged in a structured series of capacity-building workshops. These sessions focused on embedding Responsible Business Conduct (RBC) principles and human rights due diligence into corporate practices, ensuring alignment with international frameworks, including:

The United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGPs) .

The ILO Tripartite Declaration of Principles concerning Multinational Enterprises and Social Policy .

The OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises.

The workshops combined practical tools with policy-oriented guidance, providing companies with the skills to integrate sustainability and human rights into daily operations.

Key Achievements

As a result of this first stage, the pineapple producers and exporters accomplished several milestones:

Training on due diligence implementation , enabling businesses to anticipate risks in their operations and supply chains.

Drafting of a human rights policy commitment , which will serve as a foundation for each company to adopt its own corporate commitment to rights and sustainability.

Supply chain impact mapping, identifying common and recurring human rights and environmental challenges in the pineapple sector, including risks to workers, local communities, and ecosystems.

This diagnostic exercise is considered a critical input for long-term risk management and sustainability planning, particularly in a sector that faces scrutiny for its environmental footprint and labour conditions.

A Milestone for the Pineapple Industry

Costa Rica is the world’s leading exporter of pineapples, with the industry generating thousands of jobs and significant export revenues. However, the sector has also faced international criticism over environmental impacts, pesticide use, and labour rights issues.

By taking proactive steps to align with global standards on sustainability, transparency, and human rights, CANAPEP and its members aim to position Costa Rica’s pineapple industry as a responsible and competitive player in global markets. The seven companies now have concrete tools to:

Promote decent work and safe conditions for workers.

Address environmental challenges tied to land use, water, and biodiversity.

Build greater resilience and credibility in international supply chains.

International and Local Partnerships

The process received technical support from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the ILO, reflecting a strong multi-stakeholder approach. Additionally, Costa Rica’s National Technical University (UTN) hosted the training sessions, reinforcing the role of academia in fostering sustainable development practices.

Next Steps

Building on this initial success, the RBCLAC Project will continue to provide technical assistance and monitoring to CANAPEP and its affiliated companies as they move into the implementation phase of their commitments and action plans. This next stage is expected to focus on:

Integrating due diligence into corporate governance structures.

Monitoring and reporting on progress.

Expanding the approach to include more companies in the pineapple supply chain.

Towards a Sustainable Future

The initiative represents a milestone for Costa Rica’s agricultural sector, setting a precedent for other industries to follow. By embedding responsible business conduct into one of the country’s most important export industries, Costa Rica is advancing both sustainable development goals (SDGs) and its reputation as a leader in ethical agricultural production.

As global markets increasingly demand transparency, sustainability, and respect for human rights, this cooperation process may strengthen the long-term competitiveness of Costa Rican pineapples while contributing to the protection of workers, communities, and the environment.