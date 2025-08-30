Left Menu

The Sound of Names: Hidden Bias in Hiring Decisions

A study reveals that the sound of a name can influence hiring decisions by affecting perceptions of a candidate's personality. Smoother-sounding names are perceived as more agreeable, while spikier ones are seen as extroverted. This phenomenon, known as sound symbolism, can introduce hidden bias in recruitment processes.

In a recent study, researchers discovered that the sound of a name might hold sway in hiring decisions, especially when limited information about candidates is available. Smoother-sounding names like Renee are often favored over harsher-sounding ones like Greta.

This leads to perceptions influenced by sound symbolism, where names are judged on their phonetic qualities, linking them with personality traits. Such biases are reminiscent of the bouba/kiki effect, which associates sounds with shapes worldwide.

However, the study underscores that these biases fade when more comprehensive candidate data is provided, such as photos or video interviews. Despite findings, sound symbolism highlights a potential source of bias in recruitment, affecting perceptions based on phonetic cues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

