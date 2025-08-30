Indian Economy's Revival: A Reality Check for Rahul Gandhi

The BJP has labeled recent remarks by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as unfounded, following government data showing India's economy surged by 7.8% from April to June. This growth rate, the highest in five quarters, challenges Gandhi's claim of a 'dead economy.'

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan highlighted the contribution of farmers and scientists to this economic revival. He asserted that India is progressing towards becoming a developed and self-reliant nation, contradicting Gandhi's view.

BJP's IT cell head, Amit Malviya, echoed these sentiments, stating that the economic data serves as a 'hard slap of reality' for Gandhi. Malviya further argued that Gandhi's credibility is faltering as India continues to defy naysayers with strong economic performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)