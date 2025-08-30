Left Menu

Indian Economy's Revival: A Reality Check for Rahul Gandhi

The BJP criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'dead economy' remark as India's GDP grows by 7.8% in April-June, defying expectations. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan and BJP's Amit Malviya emphasize the role of Indian farmers and scientists in this growth and challenge Gandhi's credibility on economic matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 15:17 IST
Indian Economy's Revival: A Reality Check for Rahul Gandhi
economy
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has labeled recent remarks by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as unfounded, following government data showing India's economy surged by 7.8% from April to June. This growth rate, the highest in five quarters, challenges Gandhi's claim of a 'dead economy.'

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan highlighted the contribution of farmers and scientists to this economic revival. He asserted that India is progressing towards becoming a developed and self-reliant nation, contradicting Gandhi's view.

BJP's IT cell head, Amit Malviya, echoed these sentiments, stating that the economic data serves as a 'hard slap of reality' for Gandhi. Malviya further argued that Gandhi's credibility is faltering as India continues to defy naysayers with strong economic performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Launches First Tempered Glass Factory in Partnership with US Firm

India Launches First Tempered Glass Factory in Partnership with US Firm

 Global
2
VVIP Movement Tightens Security in Noida

VVIP Movement Tightens Security in Noida

 India
3
Tragic Encounter: Man Killed by Wild Elephant in Nilgiris

Tragic Encounter: Man Killed by Wild Elephant in Nilgiris

 India
4
Maratha Quota: Government Challenges and Activist Demands

Maratha Quota: Government Challenges and Activist Demands

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025